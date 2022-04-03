The site in Hastings up for sale including the shop and petrol station. Photo / Supplie

A Hastings property which includes a large petrol station and shop have gone up for sale.

The site at 814 Omahu Rd in Omahu is home to a Gull service station and a Night 'n Day store and cafe.

The asking price has not been disclosed for the property, which has hit the market.

Gull New Zealand occupies the site on a current lease extending to 2032 and the property generates annual net rental income of over $200,000, real estate company Bayleys stated.

Both Gull and Night 'n Day are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the site.

It is up for sale by deadline private treaty closing on Friday, April 22 - unless sold prior, through Bayleys Havelock North.

Bayleys real estate agent Rollo Vavasour said it was a large property of about 2300sqm.

"In addition to fuel pump infrastructure and tanks, structures on the site include a 320sqm showroom/retail tenancy that operates as a food mart selling a wide range of staple food items and home products," he said.

"Less than 300m from the site for sale, the expressway has seen a steady increase in traffic volumes in recent years due to its good access to Hawke's Bay Airport and New Zealand's fifth-largest port at Port Napier."

The site is zoned General Industrial under the Hastings District Plan.