Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings landlord ordered to pay $33,000 to tenants who lived in converted implement shed

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
An aerial image of part of the orchard where the tenants lived. The building marked "accommodation" was the converted implement shed where they lived, while the building marked "implement shed" was converted into a mechanics workshop. Photo / Supplied

An aerial image of part of the orchard where the tenants lived. The building marked "accommodation" was the converted implement shed where they lived, while the building marked "implement shed" was converted into a mechanics workshop. Photo / Supplied

A Hastings landlord has been ordered to pay more than $33,000 to two tenants who lived in a converted implement shed on an orchard for years.

Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Tracey Lee-Lewis found the building had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today