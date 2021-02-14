Hastings kids' triathlon cancelled

Hastings has been part of the event since 2010. Photo / File

The WeetBix Kids Tryathlon which was set to be held in Hastings tomorrow has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Hundreds of children had been preparing for the event which was set to be held at Mitre 10 Park.

Parents and schools were notified last night after the change in Covid-19 alert levels was announced.

"Due to the re-emergence of Covid-19 in the Auckland community, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Hastings Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon," the announcement said.

Level two restrictions mean gatherings are restricted to 100 people.

The event has been running for 29 years and since 2010 in Hastings.