One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash between a car and pedestrian at an intersection in Hastings.

Police were alerted to the Williams St and Pakowhai Rd crash about 7.50am on Thursday.

According to a police spokeswoman, one person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The road was blocked at the time but was quickly reopened.

The spokeswoman said police were making inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.