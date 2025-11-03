Advertisement
Hastings: Homegrown Juice Company factory death under WorkSafe investigation

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The Homegrown Juice Company on Williams St, Mahora, Hastings.

One person has died after a workplace incident at the factory property of a Hawke’s Bay juice company.

Police were called to a sudden death at The Homegrown Juice Company on Williams St in Mahora, Hastings, about 8.40am on Friday.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

