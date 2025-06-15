He said the total kills comprised 498 rats, 307 mice, 159 hedgehogs, and 36 mustelids (weasels, stoats and ferrets).
A range of baits, including rabbit jerky, was used in the traps, but McNae said a recent change had proven even more successful.
“After reading about a Wellington programme using Fix and Fogg peanut butter, we switched to using that, with really good results.”
McNae was pleased to report that bird life was now thriving around the course, and they had a small team of ladies who maintained nectar feeders for them.
“The availability of water, too is also important for birds, and as there were no ponds or lakes on the course, we installed four bird-baths around the course which are automatically filled via a small cistern connected to each one.”