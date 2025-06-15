Herald NOW speaks to Zealandia's Jo Ledington after the bodies of four weasels found inside the Wellington eco-sanctuary.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A programme set up to rid the Hastings Golf Course of predators has just recorded its 1000th kill.

Established in 2019 with help from Predator-Free NZ and a local DoC conservationist, the idea was formed after the head green keeper at the time, Gordon Trenbath, noticed a stoat at the club late in 2018.

Project co-ordinator Murry McNae said the 1000th kill, seven years on, marked a significant milestone with the 53 DOC200 traps spread around the golf course.

“Our average kill rate per year has been pretty consistent at around 150.”