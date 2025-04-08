Grant Bruce Jarden died in a glider crash in Hastings.
Grant Bruce Jarden, 71, died in a glider crash near Hastings Aerodrome and Hawke’s Bay Golf Club.
Jarden has been remembered as kind, community-minded, and involved in many clubs and volunteer organisations throughout Hawke’s Bay.
He trained new glider pilots, where his humour and dedication to helping others was immeasurable.
Grant Bruce Jarden, 71, died on Sunday after the glider he was piloting crashed near the boundary of Hastings Aerodrome and the Hawke’s Bay Golf Club.
Grant trained many young and emerging glider pilots to fly across the region. He was on a solo flight and being towed by a light plane from the Bridge Pā Aerodrome when the glider he was piloting crashed onto the No 10 fairway of the Hawke’s Bay Golf Club course on Valentine Rd.
A witness golfing nearby previously told Hawke’s Bay Today the glider had been above the tow plane and the rope between them almost “vertical” before it came apart.
Mandy and Grant’s son Olly said there was nobody else quite like him.
“He was [as] silly as a two-bob watch,” said Olly.
Grant was brought up in Wairoa and lived there most of his life, before moving near to Havelock North 25 years ago.
Mandy recalled a story about a friend from England coming to visit the family in Wairoa and Grant went to pick her up from the airport.
“The one passenger gets out of the plane and she goes up to the one person waiting and said to him, ‘You must be Grant’ and he said, ‘Who? What? Grant? No, I don’t know Grant’,” she said.
“That was absolutely typical of what he’d do.”
The family regularly received homestays from France, who worked in exchange for board at their rural property. Grant would cheekily greet the visitors at his gate with a sign that read: “No French allowed”.
“They’d arrive and they’d look at the sign and look at him and you’d see them talking to each other, ‘What kind of a lunatic lives here?‘.
“That’s when I’d have to rush out and say don’t take any notice of him,” laughed Mandy.
In a Hawke’s Bay Today story from July 2015 about Maney and a group of teenagers learning to fly gliders, Grant said he was getting “a lot of satisfaction teaching them”.
“It’s quite mind-blowing. They are picking it up [gliding] a hell of a lot quicker than adults do,” Grant said at the time.
“When I fly with them, I don’t do anything anymore. I am just along for the ride.”
A celebration service of Grant’s life will be held at Equestrian Park on Equestrian Lane on Friday, April 11, 10.30am. Attendees are asked to wear bright clothing or an Aertex shirt or shorts, and to bring their own chair as seating is limited.
