A cordon is in place as police investigate a vehicle fire at a property in Irongate Rd West, Hastings.

A cordon is in place as police investigate a vehicle fire at a property in Irongate Rd West, Hastings.

Police are investigating a vehicle fire at a property in Hastings on Tuesday night.

The fire was reported to police at 8.20pm at Irongate Rd West.

The area is cordoned off while investigators conduct a scene examination.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they did not respond to the fire.

In a separate incident on Wednesday morning Fire and Emergency NZ responded to a car fire at the Heinz Watties Tomoana car park.

Hastings Fire Station firefighters were called to the blaze on Richmond Rd at 2.30am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said one Hastings fire truck attended for 20 minutes while the fire was extinguished.

There were no reports of injuries, and the fire was deemed not suspicious.





MORE TO COME