Ian Wilkinson outside his family's home of four years in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hastings family who unsuccessfully fought to stop a large Kāinga Ora housing project being built on all sides of their property has decided to sell up.

The Wilkinson family featured in a Hawke’s Bay Today article last year when plans were revealed for 24 new public homes to be built on all sides of their Mayfair home, mainly in two-storey duplexes.

The Wilkinsons fought the plans but the $13 million Kāinga Ora project has since been approved along Grove Rd and Sussex St, close to Splash Planet.

Kāinga Ora has been in talks with the family and recently agreed to buy their home at 1016 Grove Rd for $600,000.

The proposed layout of the homes. The home (circled) is owned by the Wilkinson family.

Despite having to leave their home of four years, Ian Wilkinson said he felt Kāinga Ora had been “as fair as they can” in the process.

“It’s just one of those situations unfortunately that some people have to be in, and I feel we have dealt with it the best way that we could.”

He said with house prices dropping over the past year, it meant they had been able to buy again elsewhere in Hastings, and they were moving next week.

“The only offset is we obviously get less for our house too, so it is not like we get mega bucks for ours then buy cheaper, but it was fortunate that prices had dropped which made it easier.”

One of the Kainga Ora properties on Grove Rd set to be developed. Photo / Paul Taylor

They originally bought their Grove Rd home for about $395,000 in late 2018.

He said his advice now for others going through similar struggles with Kāinga Ora developments next door was “it’s probably in your best interest to take an offer and go rather than try and fight it”.

Wilkinson said during the buying process for another home, he found it difficult to find information on possible Kāinga Ora developments on any given street.

He said it should be made a lot clearer and be an obligation for real estate agents to share that information.

Kāinga Ora East North Island regional director Naomi Whitewood said the housing project in Mayfair “will potentially signal a significant positive change in the lives of 24 Hastings families’ lives”.

Artist image of what the proposed housing could look like in the future along Sussex St.

The new homes are being built across eight existing properties owned by Kāinga Ora at 1012, 1014 and 1018 Grove Rd as well as 1015-1023 Sussex St. Six existing homes will be cleared.

The new homes are expected to be ready by mid-2024.

Whitewood said Kāinga Ora had recently bought 1010 Grove Rd as well as the Wilkinson’s home at 1016 Grove Rd.

“As these are very recent purchases, plans for these sites are yet to be developed.”

At the end of 2022, there were over 2000 applicants on the waiting list in need of public housing in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne. An entire family counts as one applicant.







