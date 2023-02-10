Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings family sell home to Kāinga Ora after fight to stop social housing project

By
3 mins to read
Ian Wilkinson outside his family's home of four years in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ian Wilkinson outside his family's home of four years in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hastings family who unsuccessfully fought to stop a large Kāinga Ora housing project being built on all sides of their property has decided to sell up.

The Wilkinson family featured in a Hawke’s Bay article last year when plans were revealed for 24 new public homes to be built on all sides of their Mayfair home, mainly in two-storey duplexes.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today