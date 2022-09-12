Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings family of seven get public home after nearly three years in motel

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock
4 mins to read
From left to right, Rosie, Marie Tuu, Sola, Paulo Petelo, Milton, Alisi and Solema spent three years as a family living in emergency housing. Photo / Warren Buckland

Sola can finally run and play outside.

The youngest in a family of seven, the 3-year-old boy is part of a cohort of Hawke's Bay kids who have become know colloquially as the "motel generation".

