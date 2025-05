It was a busy weekend in Hastings for emergency services following a series of crashes. Photo / 123RF

A man has been critically injured in a late-night e-scooter crash in the Hastings CBD.

The man was taken to hospital after crashing the scooter near Hastings Library about 10pm on Saturday.

Two ambulances and one rapid response unit from St John were called to the Eastbourne St scene and took the man to hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson said it appeared that no one else was involved in the crash.