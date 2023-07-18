Hastings driver found dead at suburban crash scene

A motorist has been discovered dead after an accident in Hastings. Photo NZME

A person has been found dead following a single-vehicle crash in Hastings.

The incident on Frederick Street, Mahora, occurred about 4.55pm Tuesday and forced the road’s closure.

Police confirmed the road would reopen soon and the Serious Crash Unit had attended the scene.

Investigators are seeking information from anyone who saw a small green Toyota hatchback on Tomoana Road, possibly on the incorrect side of the road between Cornwall Road and Frederick Street earlier, at about 4.50pm.

* If you saw the vehicle contact Police on 105 referencing event number P055371468.



