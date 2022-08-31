The Hastings District Libraries invite everyone to participate in its Karawhiua Te reo Māori challenge. Photo / Supplied

The annual Karawhiua challenge kicks off on Thursday, September 1, at the Hastings District Libraries.

Karawhiua challenge was started to encourage the use of te reo Māori.

Running until September 30, the programme will involve 12 challenges and is perfect for beginners of all ages.

Hastings District Council community services and programmes manager Paula Murdoch explained there are separate junior and adult challenges.

Each challenge will also be a prize draw to incentivise the community to join.

Although there are both junior and adult levels, this year's challenges will be the same for both children and adults.

"This is purposely designed to encourage the whole family to tackle the challenges together, but they can also be done individually according to the ability of each person," Murdoch said.

Set out on a bingo-style card, simply choose the challenge you are going to do, and once completed, record it using the online reporting form or check in with library staff.

The more challenges you complete, the more chances you have to win!

Murdoch said some library staff were challenging themselves this year by doing the Mahuru Māori challenge.

"This means for a certain period of time each day these staff will only speak te reo Māori."

Library staff who will be communicating solely in te reo Māori can be identified by lanyards advising of this.

"Our long-term goal is that more library staff will be confident and able to communicate with the public in te reo," Murdoch said.

Karawhiua, Kia Kaha te reo Māori and Mahuru Māori is the whole of September, while Te Wiki o te Reo Māori or Māori Language Week runs from September 12-18.

To find out more about the Karawhiua challenge check out the Hastings District Libraries website.