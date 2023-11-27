Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings District Council changes leadership of five committees, citing ‘succession planning’

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Hastings councillor Damon Harvey isn't commenting on being replaced as chair of the performance and monitoring committee. Photo / NZME

Hastings councillor Damon Harvey isn't commenting on being replaced as chair of the performance and monitoring committee. Photo / NZME

The Hastings District Council’s unusual decision to replace the chair or deputy chair on five of its committees is a “perfectly legitimate” thing to do, a local government expert says.

The council voted on October

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today