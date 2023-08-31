Hargun Kaur, 5, taking part in the Daffodil Day wellbeing walk and barbecue at Te Mata Park organised by Akaal Riders NZ, Force 4 Good Charitable Trust and Sukhdeep Singh. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bake sales, coin collecting, selling daffodils and shaving heads are all good ways people have been raising money for the Cancer Society during the August Daffodil Day. However one Hawke’s Bay resident wanted to raise money a little differently.

After shaving his head seven times in the last 10years to raise money for the Cancer Society, Hastings man Sukhdeep Singh decided he wanted to do something different this year, where everyone can be included and feel that they are part of something great.

Much like how the daffodil is a symbol of hope, Sukhdeep wanted to be that hope by raising some funds and came up with the idea to do a wellbeing walk and said the walk was a physical activity that is fun and motivates others to have an active lifestyle.

Sukhdeep Singh raising money for cancer by shaving his head back in 2020. Photo / Paul Taylor

“I am a cancer survivor and understand the vital role of physical wellbeing in a cancer journey and want to show other survivors that being physically active is very good for both mental and physical health,” he explained.

Over the weekend the event was organised by Akaal Riders NZ with a community barbecue at Te Mata Peak which was organised by Force 4 Good Charitable Trust. Te Mata Park supported the wellbeing walk by not charging the group any fees for the Cancer Society fundraiser event.

“During this cost of living crisis, the Cancer Society needs every dollar to provide free services to cancer patients who need them the most and also support the running cost of our Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society,” Sukhdeep said.

The group had a good turnout on Saturday with more than 30 people and many families with children joining the wellbeing walk.

Everyone showed up wearing something yellow to show their support for Daffodil Day and the Cancer Society.

Sukhdeep said, “The best part was having kids involved as the kids really enjoyed it and my son said he wants to come every week for a walk.

“This is something very important that we can change some habits for the next generation.”

After the wellbeing walk up Te Mata Peak and sharing their fundraiser online, Sukhdeep and his group of supporters raised $2717.00 for the Hawke’s Bay Cancer Society.

Sukhdeep said “The money raised will go a long way to support someone with counselling or accommodation or a supportive care program.”

