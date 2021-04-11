Hastings couple at Dot Arts make indigenous art with special meaning

Some of Dot Arts fine work, made with love.

Dot Arts is a small business in Hawke's Bay, run by graphic designer and resin jewellery maker Addie Wainohu and greenstone pounamu carver Hoani Pohatu.

Together the couple handmake a variety of indigenous art, sourcing harakeke (flax) from their home town of Hastings, and pounamu greenstone from the South Island. They sell a variety of earrings, necklaces and pounamu.

Both Addie and Hoani are self taught and have gleened inspiration from other artists around the world. Addie learnt to weave when she was a young child, and in her much later years as a 50 year old, she learned the art of carving pounamu.

Iwi event manager Te Rangi Huata said, "We first met Addie and Hoani when they contacted the iwi office to be a stallholder at the 2019 Kahungunu Waitangi Day event held at the Hawke's Bay Sports Park. Since then they have attended many events to sell their product and they do very well.

Hoani said, "We sell everything from bone carvings, resin earrings and necklaces, harakeke (flax) kete, gift bags, greenstone, sculpting clay earrings and so much more. If you're after something traditional or more contemporary we have it."

Dot Arts recently purchased a laser cutter so they can etch names, logos, images and designs on to the pounamu making it quite personal for the buyer.

During this year's 2021 Waitangi Day event while I was checking up on the vendors, one of the food vendors spoke to me about purchasing a greenstone taonga from Dot Arts at the 2020 Waitangi Day event.

The buyer said, "I was looking for something special for me and when I chose the one I liked, Addie explained to me that this taonga was about birth and new life and becoming a mother again. I thought to myself, well I'm way past that lady, but hei aha."

That year the couple adopted a newborn child.

The taonga are not just a pretty piece of art or a decoration worn around your neck or on your ears. At Dot Arts, each piece is made with love and has a special meaning. The shape, the stone, the colour, the size, all makes a difference to individuals when purchasing such beautiful taonga.

Addie and Hoani are happy to help you select your taonga and they explain what different pieces mean.

If you want to find out more about Dot Arts, go to their website to view their product and purchase that special gift for yourself or for someone you love. https://www.dotarts.co.nz