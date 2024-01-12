For over 30 years Denis has made a difference. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Hawke’s Bay Today takes a look back at the life of Denis Hancock, the man who kept rubbish off the streets and put smiles on faces.

St Mathew’s Anglican Church was packed with people celebrating the life of Denis Hancock who died in hospital in Hastings on January 3 after a stay in ICU and declining health.

Hancock was a well-known face around the Hastings community, often seen on his bike and determined to keep the community clean as he diligently volunteered to pick up rubbish.

Many tears were shed during the half-hour service as mourners remembered the humble man.

Many tears were shed by those attending Denis Hancock's funeral service. Photo / Paul Taylor

Despite his poor health, he was seen out on the streets collecting rubbish on his mobility scooter in the weeks up to his death - and was even sighted working on Christmas Eve.

The 80-year-old was described by Associate Priest of the Hastings Anglican Parish Alister Hendery as an eccentric character who was dedicated and determined.

Hendery spoke of Hancock fondly and said St Mathew’s Church was like a second home and the church community was family for him.

Born on May 17, 1945, he suffered from a brain haemorrhage and lost his mother at a young age, and he never married or had children.

Hendery had taken on the role of next of kin and got to know Hancock six years ago through the church.

Alister Hendery said the flowers were wrapped in a rubbish bag in a special nod to Denis Hancock's passion for getting rid of rubbish. Photo / Paul Taylor

He understood that at the peak of his rubbish-collecting days, Hancock would collect up to 1000 rubbish bags’ worth a month.

“He had quite a challenging life. I don’t think it was always easy for him and yet keeping the environment clean was something incredibly important to him.”

Underneath the helmet and high-vis vest was a man who “had some clear views on life” and understood his work was the most logical thing to be doing.

“Some people would look and say, ‘there is funny old Denis’, and yet he gifted our wider community by being himself.”

Besides rubbish collection, Hancock had a passion for music and art, in particular painting landscapes.

In attendance at the funeral were Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Councillor Kevin Watkins.

“Denis was a true community legend and loved by everybody,” Hazlehurst said.

Watkins said when Hancock would be out doing his rubbish collecting rounds, “it didn’t matter whether it rained, was blowing a gale, or if it was hailing, Denis was out somewhere on his bike.”

Denis Hancock was buried at Managaroa Cemetery in Hastings.

