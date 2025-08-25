Participants at the inaugural Kaweka Hospital Daffodil Day Colour Run paint the scene with biodegradable colourful powder at Mitre 10 Sports Park. Photo / David Cairns

Participants at the inaugural Kaweka Hospital Daffodil Day Colour Run paint the scene with biodegradable colourful powder at Mitre 10 Sports Park. Photo / David Cairns

The sun wasn’t the only thing bright in Hastings on Sunday as people gathered to throw colourful dust around to raise money for charity.

Just over 1000 people registered to run or walk around a 1.3km track at Hastings Mitre 10 Sports Park while being showered by biodegradable colourful powder at the first ever Kaweka Hospital Daffodil Day Colour Run, raising money for the Cancer Society.

Attendees were encouraged to wear a plain white T-shirt to the start of the course, so they could finish the event looking like “a living rainbow”.

Participants at the inaugural Kaweka Hospital Daffodil Day Colour Run paint the scene with biodegradable colourful powder at Mitre 10 Sports Park. Photo / David Cairns

Jacquoline Supra, event organiser and fundraising vice-chair at Cancer Society Hawke’s Bay, said 1033 people registered for the colour run which helped raise $5677 for the Cancer Society.