Hastings colour run: 1000 people join Cancer Society fundraiser

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Participants at the inaugural Kaweka Hospital Daffodil Day Colour Run paint the scene with biodegradable colourful powder at Mitre 10 Sports Park. Photo / David Cairns

The sun wasn’t the only thing bright in Hastings on Sunday as people gathered to throw colourful dust around to raise money for charity.

Just over 1000 people registered to run or walk around a 1.3km track at Hastings Mitre 10 Sports Park while being showered by biodegradable colourful powder

