Classical singer Patrick Power will be performing at a concert in St Matthew’s Church on Sunday, March 12. Photo / Supplied

A concert to raise the Hawke’s Bay community’s spirits featuring two of Hawke’s Bay’s best-known classical stars will also raise funds for Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust Board.

”Hope in Our Hearts” will be held at St Matthew’s Church, King Street North, Hastings on Sunday, March 12 at 2pm, and the entrance will be by a koha.

The Hastings Music Society, which has existed for around 90 years, holds a monthly concert on the second Sunday of the month at St Matthew’s. When approached by a local choir, Choralairs, which was keen to organise a fundraising concert, the Society generously agreed to enable a larger concert and to forgo any entrance fee to encourage as many music lovers as possible to attend. St Matthew’s Church has also waived its venue fee.

Among the additional performers giving their time and talents at this concert, will be two of Hawke’s Bay’s best-known classical singers, tenor Patrick Power ONZM and contralto, Rhonda Browne, both with impressive international reputations, and Choralairs, a local choir which was recognised in 2020 with a Hastings Civic Award to mark its contributions to the community through music.

Growing up on a farm in Dannevirke, Power has had a distinguished international career, singing some 60 principal tenor roles in nine different languages for the leading opera houses and festivals in 15 different countries. He also sang many oratorio and symphonic works with a bevvy of great conductors, from Abbado to Zagrosek. He has also recorded for Decca, Phillips and CBS Masterworks.

Since returning to Australia and NZ in 2000, Power has continued to perform and also to share his knowledge and experience with students, three of whom have won the Lexus Competition and five of whom have won the NZ Lockwood aria award. He lives in Hawke’s Bay, teaching voice at two local high schools as well as working with advanced students in his home studio in rural Havelock North and at the Massive Music Studio Hastings.

Originally from Havelock North, Browne is currently visiting from England, enjoying catching up with friends and family and performing at various venues. Browne’s dedication to her craft has already led her to attain impressive accolades, including singing with the English National Ballet at Covent Garden and winning the Wagner Prize. Her distinctive contralto timbre and engaging stagecraft have resulted in Browne being sought after internationally on both the operatic stage and concert platforms.

In tandem with developing her own work on the stage, she has cultivated a career in training the next generation of singing talent. She is passionate about working with voices undergoing change and works with singers focusing on techniques that can be used across genres.