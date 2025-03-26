Hastings CBD railway plan: Business says it’s time to bring cars back

A price tag of $800,000 has been given for the works on the outdoor mall stretch – from Paper Plus to Market St – paid through a targeted rate on CBD businesses.

The council is contributing up to $2m for the elements related to the KiwiRail project, as provided in the council’s Long-Term Plan.

However, one business owner in the outdoor mall says the concept of walking malls is outdated and the council should use the opportunity to bring back customer parking in front of shops.

Suzelle Lingerie and Swimwear owner Lyndy Bass says while she will always support progress and likes the look of the upgrade, “as a business owner in a dead zone I would like the council to consider opening up the road in front of the businesses for parking”.

Traffic was blocked to the Hastings CBD as part of the ring road system in 1972, with the ponds, fountain, flowerbeds and seating added in 1974. The block remains the only one in the central city not open to any form of car traffic.

The council says the revitalisation will address its infrastructure issues in the city centre, as consulted on with residents in last year’s Long-Term Plan.

In 2023, KiwiRail said it would fence the pedestrian rail crossing, between the existing fencing on either side through the fountain, after a safety assessment rated it as among the most dangerous in the country.

KiwiRail chief infrastructure officer André Lovatt said there were several concerns, including children playing at the water fountain feature, which the track runs through, and limited active warnings on the pedestrian crossing approaches.

“This creates issues for pedestrians with poor hearing or who are distracted by headphones or mobile phones.”

KiwiRail will be fencing the railway line through the city centre in Hastings.

Lovatt said there had been no reports of deaths or injuries at the Heretaunga St pedestrian level crossings.

The council said it had worked with KiwiRail on its planning and design process to mitigate the visual impact of the project, which is expected to start in July and, weather permitting, be completed by the end of November.

It will be funded through a targeted rate paid by city centre businesses, as will an adjacent Market St partial upgrade.

The plan included replacing the fountain with a new design, given its ageing pipes had leaking issues which were increasingly difficult to manage and would be almost impossible to address once KiwiRail fenced the rail corridor.

The CBD stage area will be moved to another public site and more car parking will be added to the Northern Carpark near the shopping area.

The street upgrade of the area between the mall and Market St will include landscaping and improved lighting, bringing that area into line with the surrounding city centre streets.

A portion of Market St will also undergo its scheduled street upgrade.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said while funding constraints during cyclone recovery and cost increases meant many planned city centre projects had been delayed, this one had to be addressed, given the KiwiRail safety work could not be delayed.

“We support KiwiRail’s focus on safety and we must address the ageing infrastructure issues in that space, but at the same time we need to maintain strong connections between the two sides of our city.

“By working with KiwiRail, we have been able to come up with a solution that means we get the very best out of this. Once this work is completed, our city centre will be safe, functional and visually appealing.”

Hastings City Business Association general manager Lucinda Perry said the design had received positive feedback from its members, who appreciated the simple, elegant look.

But Bass, the business owner, said it would be simple to allow cars to come on from Market St and turn by the railway line “like a cul-de-sac”.

“Retail is hard enough as it is. Making it easier for customers to get to you is important.”

