Hastings business charged over child’s forklift injury

Worksafe has filed charges against an orchard packing warehouse in Hastings after a year-long investigation into an incident involving a child and a forklift. Photo / NZME

WorkSafe has filed charges against an orchard packing warehouse in Hastings after a year-long investigation into an incident involving a child and a forklift.

A child was injured at the packing warehouse on the morning of January 6, 2022.

A police spokesperson said at the time that police were called, but were stood down after the child was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a private vehicle.

A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed a few days later it had been notified of the incident and had begun its investigation.

The spokesperson said the investigation into the incident had now been completed and WorkSafe had filed two charges under sections 36(1)(a), 36(2), 48(1) and 2(c) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

The spokesperson said the charges related to failing to ensure both children and workers at the orchard packing warehouse were not put at risk from work, exposing them to a risk of death or serious injury.

The business will appear in a Hawke’s Bay court in mid-February, where they will have a right to seek name suppression.