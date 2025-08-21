Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hastings brothel backlash: ‘I’ve lost a lot,’ businessman says

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

The location of what was planned to be a new brothel on Hastings' Heretaunga St West. Photo / Jack Riddell

The location of what was planned to be a new brothel on Hastings' Heretaunga St West. Photo / Jack Riddell

A man with plans to open a brothel in Hastings’ central city says he’s been forced to abandon it because of what he claims is intolerable pressure from local body election candidates.

Hardeep Singh had applied to the Hastings City Council’s District Licensing Committee for a liquor licence for premises

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save