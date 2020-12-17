Hastings bridal store RSVP Bridal Couture hosts Christmas Wonderland

After a "terrible year" Andrea Yee decided to transform her upstairs Hastings bridal store into a Christmas Wonderland for everyone to enjoy. Photo / Warren Buckland

After the "terrible year" that was 2020, Christmas lover Andrea Yee wanted to do something for the community and bring Christmas cheer to children while helping Women's Refuge.

With the help of some local businesses and her family, the business owner decided to transform her Hastings shop RSVP Bridal Couture into a Christmas Wonderland complete with 44 decorated trees and themed areas.

"It has been a terrible year obviously with Covid and then with Napier getting hit by the floods and I just wanted to see little kids smile and give back to the community.

"I'm at that point in my life when I just want to be able to give back and this was a no brainer.

Alongside wedding dresses, RSVP Bridal Couture is now filled with Christmas trees and decorations. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We love Christmas and especially when I found out there wouldn't be a grotto, I thought we have to do something for the kids. "

Herself and mother/business partner Janet "have always loved Christmas" and have their own Christmas collections.

A number of Hawke's Bay businesses helped make the dream a reality, donating time, money and Christmas pieces.

Yee spent hours searching for different ideas online, and after about a month of organising, the Christmas Wonderland includes 44 decorated Christmas trees, a reindeer pulled bride in a sleigh, woodland themed area, Santa's workshop, an 'old-fashioned' Christmas and more.

Creating the wonderland was a family affair with the sleigh and reindeer being constructed at home and her four-year-old and fifteen-year-old children helping with the shopping and set up.

The best thing about the Christmas Wonderland is seeing the children's "amazing" smiles and laughs as they go through.

Santa's workshop features items children may not have seen before such as a typewriter and old fashioned toys. Photo / Warren Buckland

Entry is by gold coin or a donation of non-perishable food, new kids toy or toiletry items to be donated to the Napier and Hastings Women's Refuge.

"I thought we could actually help somebody as well and we wanted to work with a charity that is in desperate need at this time of the year.

"Just knowing that you can help support them at this time and give a kid at Christmas who might not otherwise get something a new toy, that's just magical in itself."

A number of businesses have donated and for those who can't get to the wonderland, Yee and her husband are aiming to fill a trailer with donations at their other business Gas Guzzler Garage.

Yee plans to continue the wonderland every year, with some new themes for 2021 and hopes to be able to find a ground floor space for the month next year.

Sticking with the bridal store theme, a bride has replaced Santa on this sleigh. Photo / Warren Buckland

The wonderland is open from 11am-4pm weekdays and Christmas Eve and from 10am-2pm on weekends.

Full opening times are available on the RSVP Bridal Coutures Magical Christmas Wonderland Facebook page.