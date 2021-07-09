Hastings' Black Betty cooks its way into toastie finals

American style barbecue business owner Dan Meredith from Black Betty outside his new premises in Warren St, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Nothing beats a tasty piping hot toasted sandwich on a cold winter's day.

Actually, it doesn't even have to be a winter's day. Any day is a good day to enjoy a toastie.

They can be as simple as cheese and onion or you can let your imagination take you off on a culinary exploration.

That's exactly what Dan Meredith from Black Betty has done with his entry into the Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover.

So good was his entry it has made it into the finals.

His entry The Cornstar - Betty's Jalapeno Cornbread toast with 8-hour smoked black Angus brisket, McClure's Pickles, caramelised onion and cheddar sauce, looks absolutely divine and is available now— and it comes with a handful of hogtail fries.

Meredith says this is the first competition Black Betty has entered. "I'm pretty stoked to get into the finals," he said.

"Our cornbread is really good and pretty famous around here."

Black Betty barbecue cooks low and slow over peachy wood. "We have brisket, smashed burgers, pulled pork, and hogtail fries, too name a few," he said.

Just before lockdown Meredith imported the Black Betty pit. "I started cooking in the driveway doing click and collect and it's just taken off from there."

In fact it has grown so popular that he is now setting up a permanent site at 408 Warren St, Hastings.

"We will still be going on the road but it will be great to have a prep kitchen base and we might work out of there two or three days a week. It's a rustic building in an industrial area so it's perfect for us."

Meredith has been a chef for 15 years and spent six years travelling in America, mainly in Colorado and Texas.

"I was a private chef in hunting lodges and meet people who were passionate about cooking low and slow. They taught me along the way. At the moment I have two part-time casual staff but will be looking for more."

He believes in delivering quality food of his highest standard every time he goes out in his food truck.



He pops up all over Hawke's Bay but it's simple to find where he is. Just go to Black Betty BBQ Facebook page or blackbetty.bbq on Instagram

Heads up for this weekend: Black Betty BBQ will be at Bellatinos Bay View, today from 11am and Clive Pub, @clivehotel from 1pm tomorrow.

High standards in contest

Head judge of the Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover Kerry Tyack says the standard of competition this year has been top notch.

"Just when we thought our enthusiasm for toastie innovation may be slowing, along comes some of the finest toasties we have had since the takeover began," he said.

"Not only were this year's entries a step up in the creativity stakes, it's clear the critique from previous years has been taken on board. Entrants delivered toasties that were made better, held their shape, and had better balance. There were fewer battles between meat and cheese, a more even spread of ingredients, and less jarring of flavours competing for attention.

"These toasties were the result of a more thoughtful, more considered approach, and better cooking. And, damn, they tasted good."

The competition's toast-master royale will now visit all 12 finalists to sample their entries before liaising with Tyack and McClure's Pickles co-founder Joe McClure to determine New Zealand's top toasted sandwich. The creations will again be judged on presentation, effectiveness of preparation technique, eatability, taste, innovation, and originality.

The supreme winner of the Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover will be announced on Friday, July 30 and will walk away with a year's worth of pickles, dine-in vouchers, a toastie trophy, and the well-deserved reputation for the best toasted sandwich in the country.