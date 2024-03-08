Police have made a sizeable cannabis bust following a bizarre series of events.

Police have made a sizeable cannabis bust following a bizarre series of events.

A man allegedly stealing cannabis plants from a Hastings property armed with a butcher’s knife has been arrested - along with the informant.

The bizarre incident happened during the early hours of Tuesday on Williams St.

The report of offending began with a 111 call at 2.15am when a concerned resident noticed a balaclava-clad man with a butcher’s knife allegedly stealing plants from the property, according to police.

“Equally concerned, officers wasted no time locating the suspect, walking away from a green waste bin into which the shrubbery had been unceremoniously stuffed,” a police statement read.

“The stolen-then-abandoned bush turned out to be a massive cannabis plant ‘the size of a big Christmas tree’.

“As the alleged offender was transported back to the station, officers went to speak with the informant who reported the theft. At the address, police found enough to trigger a search warrant.”

Officers located more cannabis plants, buds and seeds inside the address, and several more plants in the backyard.

“To add to the informant’s woes, they lost a second lot of cannabis after police confiscated the remaining plants, buds and seeds back to the station,” the police statement read.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with aggravated burglary and will appear in the Hastings District Court on March 26, while the 33-year-old informant was arrested for cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis utensils.

“Enquiries are continuing, but the cannabis tree won’t see Christmas,” the statement ended.