Hastings bars to close an hour earlier than Napier under Local Alcohol Policy changes

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Changes to Hastings District Council’s Local Alcohol Policy (LAP) include pubs closing an hour earlier and supermarkets and grocery stores reducing the hours alcohol can be sold from 15 hours a day to 12.

Hastings is closing its bars an hour earlier, sending patrons home to bed, a decision at odds with neighbouring city Napier.

Hastings District Council has voted unanimously for additional changes to its Local Alcohol Policy (LAP), including pubs closing at 2am instead of 3am, with a mandatory one-way door from

