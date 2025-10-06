Nick Keene, Hospitality NZ’s interim chief executive, said the decision would create the very issues everyone wanted to avoid, such as patrons travelling between districts where bars would still be open.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said they acknowledged Napier’s hours were different, but evidence showed some migration was already happening between Napier and Hastings.

A council spokesperson said evidence from other centres like Auckland and Tauranga showed the difference in hours between areas was manageable.

“Importantly, Napier’s one-way door helps limit very late-night movement.”

In May, Napier Council reversed direction on its proposal to close bars an hour earlier, councillor Richard McGrath saying at the time he wasn’t prepared to take the chance for young people to dance away from them.

Keene said closing safe and well-managed venues earlier could lead to more drinking in uncontrolled places, which might actually increase alcohol-related harm instead of reducing it.

“Hospitality NZ submitted strongly against the changes, noting that policies must balance harm reduction with economic and social outcomes.”

The council spokesperson said evidence shows otherwise.

“Alcohol-related harm in Hastings spikes between 7pm and 3am, with about 20% of all alcohol-related police incidents occurring between midnight and 3am.

“While on-licences are regulated and safer than private settings, the LAP provisions strike a balance, keeping venues open until 2am still supports the night-time economy while addressing the period of greatest risk.

“Reducing off-licence hours reduces the availability of alcohol, working as a package with on-licence hours reductions.”

They said the Ministry of Health, Medical Officer of Health, NZ Police and licensing inspectors were in favour of the move.

Where Hastings Mayoral candidates stand on bar opening hours

Steve Gibson says as an ex-police officer, he’s seen first-hand the harm caused by binge drinking in communities.

“Anything that promotes safer, more social drinking instead of excess is worth supporting. While I understand Hospitality NZ’s concern about regional consistency, I believe reducing hours under the Local Alcohol Policy is a step in the right direction. ”

Damon Harvey said there should not be an inconsistency in hospitality operating hours across Hastings and Napier.

“I raised concerns about not having alignment when they disbanded a joint alcohol committee prior to this decision coming before council, and was assured that they were aligned.”

Wendy Schollum said most late-night alcohol harm in Hastings happens after midnight.

“So I joined the council in unanimously backing earlier closing hours. I was disappointed we couldn’t get consistency with Napier, because intoxicated people driving between cities is a concern.

“Police reassured us migration isn’t likely, but it’s part of why I pushed for a one-year review. Good evidence needs to be tested in practice.”

Marcus Buddo said he didn’t agree with the difference in opening hours between Hastings and Napier.

“There should be consistency between our very close cities.”

Darrin Wilson did not respond.

Other new Hastings trading hours in force from September 30

On-licences (restaurants, cafes and wineries): New closing time of 1am (reduced from 2am).

All other off-licences, including bottle stores and wineries: New trading hours of 9am-9pm (previously 7am to 9pm)

Smaller club licences: New closing time of midnight (was 1am)

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.