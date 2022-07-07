A scene from Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood. Photo / Kathy Wolstenholme

Review

What: Robin Hood and the Babes in Wood

Where: Aubyn Live Theatre, St Aubyn Street, Hastings

When: July 8 to 16. 7.30pm

Tickets: Eventfinda.co.nz

With a script by Ben Crocker assembling the ingredients of folklore, romance, modern songs, dancing, colours and humour, all experienced director Wendy Beauchamp had to do was sprinkle in some mayhem and magic.

With this premise what could go wrong? Plenty when the fairy-tale of "Babes in the Wood" meets one of the best-loved villains to come from romantic history.

Asher Campbell plays the hero Robin Hood with touches of swashbuckling and a fine singing voice with enough confidence to lead him into the arms of the deadly Sheriff of Nottingham played by Luke Glover.

Not only was he intent on stealing the two babes' inheritance, he also stole all the scenes he was in.

His sidekick Dennis was played with much expression and flowing movement by Temara Randell and these two made a great onstage pair.

Pippa Cafe as the feisty Little Joan, Little John's daughter, showed she was just as good in a rumble, and even better with a joke than her father. Ann Fulford has years of experience onstage much like her character of Tuck who was well versed in deception along with some witty one-liners.

All happy endings need a beautiful heroine for Robin to fall in love with and this was suitably played by Maria Greville as Maid Marion, both strong in singing and expressions.

Assisting her with a lovely voice was Kenzie Atkinson as Ellen-a-Dale who also introduced the story. Always strong in their roles were Max Thompson as Will Scarlett and Tyler Manson as Much and it was hard not to forget two joking, singing rabbits well played by Colleen Hodgkinson and Kathy Wolstenholme.

Matt Aplin as the dame Winnie Widebottom has the experience to know a good part of the laughs will be centred on his man-in-a-frock character and never lost his energy.

Lighting and sound were both effective, along with bright well-designed sets that were matched by some eye-catching costumes. A couple of effects were cleverly used, while not to CGI standard they both added to the laughs.

Audience participation is compulsory, not only in singing but you get to throw soft plastic balls, as well, and some unsuspecting audience member will be going on stage to play a role.

Holiday entertainment does not get any better than this, although this is the only pantomime I have ever seen that does not contain the immortal line "behind you".