Hastings District Council is going big for the upcoming Art Deco celebrations.

Hastings District Council is going big for the upcoming Art Deco celebrations.

Get ready to dust off your 1920s flapper dresses, suspenders and pinstriped waistcoat - Art Deco is coming to Hastings.

This year, Hastings is giving Napier a run for its money and has added a number of new events to its Art Deco celebrations.

In its usual inimitable style, the 2023 Napier Art Deco Festival again features an exciting lineup of events to celebrate the era and its architecture. However, this year, there’s a much-expanded offering in Hastings as well.

Though Napier is dubbed the Art Deco capital of the world, both Napier and Hastings rebuilt their cities in the Art Deco style following the aftermath of the 1931 earthquake.

Along with Deco-themed events, this year’s Art Deco festival offers walking tours and more in both cities to soak up the style, optimism and luxury the era represents.

Two of the highlight events in Hastings during the festival will have music and dance at the forefront.

First up on Thursday, February 16 at Civic Square from 5pm is the unofficial attempt at the world record for the most people dancing the Charleston at once.

Hastings city centre activation officer Andrea Taaffe says dancing is a big part of Art Deco fun, and to help people with the moves, dance celebrity Nerida Cortese will be on hand to teach people how it’s done.

“Nerida is a world-class dance teacher who can help anyone who hasn’t danced the Charleston before to feel comfortable and have loads of fun along the way,” she said.

People of all ages and levels of ability are welcome to join in this unique, free toe-tapping event, which runs from 5pm to 6.30pm.

This is just one of many events happening on February 16 in Hastings - go to www.hastingsdoesdeco.co.nz for more information and tickets.

Fast-forward to Saturday night, February 18, and things get more gritty with Dirty Deco, a strictly R18 dance party like no other.

Being held in a secret location to be revealed to ticketholders only, Dirty Deco will serve up live music and performances, with the dance music built around a funky rave/Deco fusion.

“Don’t miss this decadent night of music, entertainment and dancing in a truly spectacular party space,” said Taaffe.

“Sequins, feathers, leather or lace - anything goes. As long as the code is ‘fabulous’, you’ll fit right in.”

Tickets include a complimentary cocktail on arrival and naughty nibbles throughout the night, and drinks will be available from a cash bar.

Ticketholders will be advised by the text of the secret venue on the day of the event.

Go to www.hastingsdoesdeco.co.nz to find out more about Art Deco events in Hastings and www.artdecofestival.co.nz for the full lineup of events across Napier and Hastings.