The HazMobile will be back on November 20 for Hastings and Napier residents to safely dispose of their hazardous waste. Photo / Supplied

Trying to figure out what to do with your hazardous waste? Hastings District Council wants to help.

HDC has set up a HazMobile, and anybody can book to drop off hazardous waste.

On November 20, the HazMobile will be available all day for Hastings and Napier residents so they can safely dispose of their hazardous waste.

Hazardous waste can include garden sprays, car oil and fuel, cleaners, paints and chemicals.

To help prepare and manage the volume, Napier City Council and HDC are operating a registration system.

To book, Hastings residents can visit the HDC website at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz, search #HazMobile and fill out the online booking form.

Napier residents can do the same by visiting the NCC website at www.napier.govt.nz and completing the online booking form.

If people don't book in, they won't be able to use the service.

People will be advised of the collection location once they have registered.

Making the event by registration enables the councils to manage the day and process the waste items efficiently.

Bookings close on November 16, and if people turn up on the day without registering, they will be turned away.

During registration, people will be asked to list the hazardous goods they want to drop off at the HazMobile.

Only these listed goods will be accepted, so the council asks people to carefully check their sheds before registering.

On collection day, hazardous materials must be transported to the HazMobile safely.

Containers should be in good condition and kept upright and secured when moved, with lids that fit tightly.

If you have a leaking container, the council suggests putting it into a bucket with a lid and labelling containers clearly to help the person receiving the waste.

Liquid waste will not be decanted, so people must bring containers they are happy to leave at the collection site.

Once at the HazMobile site, the material will be handled by trained staff and recycled or destroyed using the appropriate methods.

If you are unsure about what can be collected, the councils' websites feature lists of what will and won't be taken by the HazMobile.