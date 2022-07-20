A Hastings Lotto player will get a boost to their bank account after last night's draw. Photo / NZME

A Hasting Lotto player will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in last night's live Lotto draw.

They share the First Division win with a player from Northland. The winning tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

The Hastings-based player has not yet claimed their prize.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

A ticket sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier was one of 11 winning tickets nationwide for Lotto's Second Division draw, each netting $20,779.

Greenmeadows New World has previously sold an $800,000 Strike Four ticket in July last year and a $1mLotto First Division winning ticket in June last year.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Timaru will also be celebrating after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at New World Timaru.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

