From left, Judith Goldsack, Heretaunga Women's Centre manager Amanda Meynell and Deidré Venter heading out on a training exercise. Photo / Supplied

Heretaunga Women's Centre partnered with Triathlon Hawke's Bay and Harcourts to host the Harcourts HB Women's Tri on September 25 at the Hastings Mitre 10 Sports Park.

The triathlon was created as a fun and challenging event to allow women to try a triathlon in a safe and supportive environment.

Heretaunga Women's Centre manager Amanda Meynell said the triathlon is a "women only" event specifically designed for first-timers.

Even if women or girls have never considered doing a triathlon, the event will be 100 per cent achievable for everyone.

"We are definitely putting our money where our mouths are by entering a team from our board, too," Meynell said.

The swimming portion of the triathlon will be held in the new pool facility at the sports park.

And the Harcourts HB Women's Tri will be the first event the pool will be used for.

The cycling and running sections will also occur in and around the park.

Organisers hope this event will suit all sorts of women, and the centre believes that women will be in great company for their first triathlon with lots of other 'having a go' amazing wahine.

As well as the triathlon, there are duathlons, aquathlons, and run or walk events.

All triathlon events are as teams or as individuals; some more extended events for women are more competitive.

Women are encouraged to ask their besties, workmates, or families to join in and make the team, take the plunge, get on that bike, train, and enter.

Meynell said, "it would be great to see businesses competing with each other and not for profits encouraging a team to enter to join in the spirit of the event."

Organisers even hoped that perhaps the two women mayors from Napier and Hastings might enter a team.

The Heretaunga Women's centre says all women, non-binary and trans participants from the age of 7 to 99 are welcome and absolutely encouraged to enter.

All events are held under the watchful eye of the HB Tri club, with full safety measures in place. All entry fees go to the Heretaunga Women's Centre.

Entries for the September 25 8.30am Harcourts HB Women's Triathlon are now open.

To enter the women's only event, go to: https://events.onetime.sport/event/1177