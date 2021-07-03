Happy fifth birthday: More than 2300 babies born at Hawke's Bay Hospital birthing centre

Serena Braam's son Keanu was the first baby born in Waioha. Photo / Supplied

The first babies born in the Waioha will be starting school soon as the Hawke's Bay Hospital birthing centre turns five.

Hawke's Bay DHB director of midwifery Jules Arthur said many happy tears have been shed during the centre's first five years.

From opening on July 4, 2016, to June 30, 2021, 2388 babies have been born including 1188 girls and 1200 boys and 902 water births. The smallest baby was 2130g and the largest 5160g.

Serena Braam was the first person to give birth at Waioha and shared fond memories of her experience.

"When we arrived at Waioha there was a buzz of excitement in the air – the first baby," she said.

"The unit was opened at lunchtime that day so everything was new. It was a space where we had the freedoms of home birth but still the medical treatment there if need be."

Baby Keanu was born at 9.16pm weighting 8lb 4oz (3.74kg). Braam had two more children at Waioha in 2017 and 2019.

Waioha was the first primary birthing centre of its kind in New Zealand to offer a facility for normal, low-risk births next door to the DHB's more specialist birthing centre, Ata Rangi.

"The DHB's vision for Waioha was based on community feedback from women and whānau wanting a safe low-risk birthing unit, but with peace of mind intensive medical help nearby if needed," said Arthur.

"We managed to bring this vision to life by designing and building Waioha, which provides relaxing spaces, birthing pools, plus enough room for support people to stay with their whānau.

"It is a wonderful addition to our maternity services to support the right place of birth, for the right women, at the right time for the best outcome.

"Feedback from our mamas and whānau echoes the intent of a relaxing, peaceful place that is family friendly to welcoming our newborn babies."