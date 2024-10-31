This rag monster was found in the Napier wastewater system. Photo / Napier City Council

Halloween is here, but the scariest monster in Napier has been lurking underground all this time.

The “rag monster” was found by Napier City Council workers in its wastewater network this month while work was being done on updating the system.

Rag monsters are made up of wet wipes, sanitary items, clothing, floss, hair, paper towels, wood, and fats or oils and are usually found when wastewater pumps clog and pipes block or overflow.

The costly clogs can block pipes and damage pumps. They are especially common after heavy rain and, on average, Napier council staff expect to find 30 blockages a month. The city spends roughly $200,000 a year getting rid of them.