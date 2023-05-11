Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

‘H Central’: The bold plan for a commercial centre in Hastings’ CBD

James Pocock
By
2 mins to read
Concept images give an idea of what a new commercial development on the corner of Heretaunga St East will look like. Graphic / Simply Architecture

Concept images give an idea of what a new commercial development on the corner of Heretaunga St East will look like. Graphic / Simply Architecture

Concept images placed over three buildings in the centre of Hastings that have lain vacant for over a year are the first signs they will soon have a bold new lease on life.

The three

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today