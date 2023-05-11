‘H Central’: The bold plan for a commercial centre in Hastings’ CBD

Concept images give an idea of what a new commercial development on the corner of Heretaunga St East will look like. Graphic / Simply Architecture

Concept images placed over three buildings in the centre of Hastings that have lain vacant for over a year are the first signs they will soon have a bold new lease on life.

The three buildings at 117 to 131 Heretaunga St East bear signage advertising a development called “H Central”.

131 Heretaunga St East used to be a Breakers restaurant until it shut down at the start of 2022.

The concept images show the entire corner, front and back, revamped and indicate that the building currently housing Bar 2013 will need to be demolished to make way for the development.

The owner of Bar 2013 declined to comment.

According to a listing on Harcourts’ website, H Central will offer multiple commercial tenancies across its 2000-square metre floorspace, ranging from 60sq m to 560sq m.

Property owner Michael Whittaker said they hoped for the first of the tenants to move in by the end of the year.

“It is a building that will be staged from start to finish over a couple of years,” Whittaker said.

The corner where Breakers restaurant used to sit will soon be transformed into a miniature mall-like facility as part of a new development. Photo / Warren Buckland

There will be between 12 and 14 tenancies, most of which are expected to be offices, with a mixture of hospitality establishments and possibly one or two selected retailers.

Whittaker said the development was exciting for Hastings.

“Once it is completed, it will tidy up that whole corner,” Whittaker said.

“The aim is to revitalise Hastings CBD and create interesting spaces that give people a reason to come to Hastings.”

He compared the project to the development where the Herald Tribune building used to be located, now a complete shopping and hospitality complex simply called Tribune.

H Central will be the latest in a series of developments on the east side of Hastings, including Tribune, refurbishment of the old Post Office and Public Trust buildings, the new Quest Hotel and the Municipal Building.

Concept art indicates that Bar 2013 will need to make way for the development. Graphic / Simply Architecture

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said it had not received a consent application for the development.

Whittaker said the H Central development was compliant and did not require any special consent from Hastings District Council, although they were getting general approval.

He said there was also currently earthquake-strengthening work being undertaken at another property at 207 Heretaunga St East, formerly La Petite Chocolate, and he would soon decide what to do with it.