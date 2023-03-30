There's support available to help CHB parents raise happy, healthy babies.

Pregnancy & Parenting Central Hawkes Bay, Ruahine Whakawhanau Tamariki Pregnancy and Parenting Central Hawke’s Bay is a collaborative group of services and organisations here to support our pregnant women, parents/caregivers and whānau of young children in Central Hawke’s Bay. They are all based out of the Pregnancy and Parenting Hub at the Health Centre, Cook St Waipukurau.

We have been thinking of everyone who has been affected by the cyclone.

It is absolutely heartbreaking what some families are going through. If you know someone locally who needs support or items then please do get in touch as a number of local mums have donated items for us to distribute. We really appreciate the donations and support, we really do live in such an amazing community.

Parents’ Centre has an exciting year planned with lots of things in the pipeline.

Antenatal classes have just finished for term one, with a large number attending, which is fantastic. We are excited that the hospital visits are able to happen again as it is great to be able to see where to go and what to expect when you get there.

New World Waipukurau is kindly donating morning tea for our coffee groups and supper for our antenatal classes. Thanks so much, New World, I know the mums and dads have really enjoyed the yummy treats.

If you would like to register for our next antenatal class please email chb@parentscentre.org.nz If there is anything you would like to see or need information on please get in touch at pregnancyandparentingchb@gmail.com

A farewell to Hilary Fisher

Longtime CHB Plunket nurse Hilary Fischer is retiring after more than 16 years.

Hilary joined Plunket on August 14, 2006 and has had a solid commitment to ensuring clients’ access to Well Child services. She has strongly advocated for pepe and their whānau as she worked alongside other services and agencies in her daily mahi.

I know our team and the wider community are going to miss Hilary, she has been a real asset to CHB and a huge help to so many families. We wish her well in her future retirement and trust a well-deserved rest will prevail. I know Hilary will continue to involve herself in community groups and this is not the last we will see of her.

Paula Stoddart will start as the CHB Plunket Nurse this month. Paula is Ngati Kere descent and comes with a variety of experience including as a nurse from the Porangahau Medical centre, The Doctors Waipawa, Public health administering Menz B, Rahiri Retirement Village in Dannevirke, and Tuki Tuki Medical Centre Waipukarau. We welcome Paula and are excited to have her start at the Hub this month.

Meet Janeane Strawbridge, antenatal instructor

Hi, my name is Janeane Strawbridge; we live on a sheep and beef farm in CHB. I am married to Donald, have two amazing daughters, who I am incredibly proud of, and numerous animals big and small.

I am a qualified childbirth educator and have taught antenatal and postnatal classes for CHB Parents Centre for the last 25 years, as well as teaching other Parents Centre classes around NZ via Zoom.

I also teach in Hastings and Havelock with group and private classes, which keeps me very busy.

I am a midwifery standards reviewer representing consumers for the NZ College of Midwives, a member of the HB NZ College of Midwives, and work in collaboration with many midwives and local organisations.

Pregnancy and childbirth are life-changing and transformational events for women/wāhine and their families/ whānau. There are so many books written on parenting but in reality, it is working out what works for you and the realisation we are all very unique, as is our pregnancies, labour, birth and how we parent.

I love working with expecting parents and whānau. It is a real privilege to be a part of this exciting time and help guide them through, giving them the confidence and set of practical skills that will assist them in navigating this important stage of their lives. Knowledge is power and being able to talk about options and ask that “stupid question” in a safe environment is key. It enables couples to make informed factual decisions about their pregnancy, birth and to know there are many community groups providing support, not to mention the wonderful friendships that are made along the way.

I am a life member of CHB Parents Centre and I am in constant awe of this local group that keeps on “giving” to our local new families.

Within the Pregnancy and Parenting Hub there are the following organisations: Pregnancy Help — offering practical client-focused assistance, information during pregnancy and early childhood. We have clothing, bedding and baby gear available at no cost to our clients. Central Hawke’s Bay Parents Centre — offering fully funded antenatal classes and a lactation consultant. Plunket — offering well-child health and development checks by a registered nurse. Midwives — currently Kym Lee, Kerri Smith and Kiley Clark, one day a week and by appointment only. Mabin Family Lounge — a space available for parents to come and change or feed their babies. We also use this room for classes and coffee groups.