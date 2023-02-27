Tararua group’s long journey to Te Matatini

Te Ringa Kaha's performance at Te Matatini was the culmination of hours of hard mahi. Photo / Te Matatini

Te Ringa Kaha's performance at Te Matatini was the culmination of hours of hard mahi. Photo / Te Matatini

It may have taken a few years, but Te Ringa Kaha were happy to have been finally able to showcase their talent on the national stage at Te Matatini Kapa Haka festival.

It had been about three years since their last campaign, when they competed in the regionals, according to leader Wharemako Paewai.

Wharemako Paewai paid tribute to the whānau and friends who helped them on their journey. Photo / Leanne Warr

He said Covid and other issues meant they weren’t able to participate until last week’s festival, held in Tāmaki Makaurau.

They were welcomed back to Dannevirke with a celebration held in Rangitane Square on Monday, with children from local schools and members of the community coming along to see them perform.

(From left): Zenna Gatonyi, Roxanna Te Papa and Hana-Mae Pilkington, pictured as the group performed at the celebration. Photo / Leanne Warr

While they didn’t come away with a title, they were still “over the moon” with their performance.

“It was a humbling experience,” Paewai said.

An experience, he told the crowd in Rangitane Square on Monday, that they couldn’t have had without the help of whānau and friends.

“They were probably the reason a lot of us didn’t say, ‘Ah, I’m over this’,” he said.

It was also the mahi of the sewers and weavers who “came from all over the place” to make the kākahu [uniforms].

“A lot of hours were put into making our kākahu so we look good on stage,” Paewai said.

He also paid tribute to one of the group, Jade Moses, who passed away three years ago.

A photo of Moses was also held during one of the songs performed by the group.

“He was instrumental in bringing those of us who were passionate about kapa haka together,” Paewai said.

“He would have wanted to perform with us.”

Aaron Karena welcomed Te Ringa Kaha to the celebration and homecoming after their performance at Te Matatini. Photo / Leanne Warr

Aaron Karena, who introduced the group, said there were 33 teams performing last week.

He said Te Ringa Kaha had put a lot of years and a lot of mahi into getting themselves ready for the stage.

“They were awesome. I’m sure everybody here’s watched it one, two or 10 times,” he added.

Tararua District Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber said council staff were gathered in the staffroom to watch the performance on the day. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua District Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber attended the celebration and said it was “very exciting” to watch the performances on television last Wednesday.

“There were many emotions - pride and excitement.

“The hours of practice you have put in definitely showed on stage,” she said. “We thank your whānau and friends for enabling you to be able to perform at this prestigious event.”

She also passed on a message from Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis, who said she was proud of them for the hard work that went into training, preparing and fundraising.

All the hard work paid off. Photo / Te Matatini