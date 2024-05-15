Glazier Andrew Kent found the bi-fold glass doors of the store completely shattered, but the security grill was still standing. Photo / Andrew Kent

Two youths were quickly arrested after their attempted ram raid was foiled by the security grill behind the door of a Hastings vape store.

Boards covered the front of Cosmic on Heretaunga St West while cracks webbed out in the surrounding glass panes on Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at 11.07pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared the store was damaged but the burglars did not get inside.

“A stolen vehicle was involved and police located two youths shortly after the store was damaged,” the spokeswoman said.

Glazier Andrew Kent was at the scene about midnight and said the glass bifold doors at the front of the store were completely shattered.

The security grill behind them had been “knocked up”, but was still intact and standing.

The Cosmic store on Emerson St in Napier was hit by a ram raid near the beginning of last year.

Police quickly arrested a 13-year-old boy at the time.

Haumoana Four Square was ram-raided for the second time in a month last week.

