Napier Grey Power president Bruce Carnegie and publicity officer Maxine Boag are ready to host a meeting for locals to meet Napier's electorate candidates.

Napier’s Grey Power Association will be holding a meet the candidates’ event for members of the public to come along and meet all of the Napier electorate contenders.

The candidates’ meeting will be held on August 15 at 1.30pm at St Columba’s Church, 176 Gloucester Street, Taradale.

Napier Grey Power president Bruce Carnegie explained, “It’s an opportunity for our members to meet the candidates face to face.”

In the latest Grey Power newsletter the local candidates and parties were given space for 150 words to answer questions on issues like superannuation, health care, and housing.

While you can see some of the differences in the candidate’s answers, the Grey Power president feels it’s still important to meet candidates in person.

Grey Power publicity officer Maxine Boag, who will be chairing the meeting, said candidates will have a chance to introduce themselves and answer more questions on a wide range of topics we’re interested in.

“Candidates have been sent the questions they will be answering, so they can come prepared.

“We won’t have time for questions from the floor,” Boag said.

However, voters can see the candidates individually after the meeting over afternoon tea, or contact them afterwards.

Napier Grey Power is expecting National candidate Katie Nimon, Labour’s Mark Hutchinson, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Labour candidate Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, Act party candidate Pawel Milewski, NZ First’s Laurie Turnbull and DemocracyNZ ‘s Martin Langford.

Boag said Grey Power invited Meka Whaitiri, Te Paati Māori candidate for Ikaroa Rāwhiti, but she sent her apologies.

Although the Green Party policy was outlined in Grey Power’s newsletter, they do not currently have a Napier candidate running, so will not be presenting at the meeting.

“Grey Power’s candidate meetings, be they local or central government elections, have a reputation of being well-run and even-handed, with all candidates having the same time and questions,” Boag added.

Grey Power is not aligned with any political party but advocates for seniors across the political spectrum.












