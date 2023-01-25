Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Grandstands and professional golfers arrive for Hastings Golf Open

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
The Hastings Golf Club hits the professional big time this week. Photo / Warren Buckland.

The Hastings Golf Club hits the professional big time this week. Photo / Warren Buckland.

The signage is up, the grandstands are in place and a rather different breed of golfer is set to occupy the putting and chipping greens.

Yes, it’s not your ordinary week at the Hastings Golf

