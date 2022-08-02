SPCA area manager Bruce Wills, left, with Graceland resident Tom after a month of fundraising for the local Hastings SPCA. Photo / Supplied

The Gracelands Lifestyle and Care Village residents came together to hold a month-long fundraising drive for the Hastings SPCA.

In 2022, the Royal New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals commemorates 150 years of advancing animal welfare in Aotearoa.

The SPCA nationally turns 150 this year and residents at the Hastings retirement village wanted to do something to help out their local centre.

Gracelands activities coordinator Jules Hamilton said, "Our motto is Believe in Better."

That sentiment was extended to the myriad of animals at the Hastings SPCA.

All the residents, staff and family got behind the fundraiser for the organisation's milestone birthday.

"At Gracelands Lifestyle and Care Village, our residents know a little bit about aging gracefully too," Hamilton said.

Everyone at the rest home spent the month reminiscing about the impact that animals have made in their lives and what cherished members of their families they truly become.

Residents, families and staff donated food, blankets, toys, and $251 in cash.

"Our walls were adorned with pictures of our staff and residents with their beloved pets and to raise that amount of money was beautiful, as many of our residents don't usually have much to spare," Hamilton said.

"It was a lovely way for everyone to connect through our shared love of animals."

The month-long festivities culminated in a talk by SPCA area manager Bruce Wills.

Bruce spoke about the history of the SPCA and explained the challenges for an organisation that only receives minimal funding from the government.

His heartfelt speech was so well received that he received more donations just after it ended, explained Hamilton.

"The SPCA's values are 'We are One, We are Kind, We are Brave, We Thrive and We Serve' and these are values that the residents of Gracelands align themselves with everyday," she said.