Kieran McAnulty has announced almost $2 million of Regional Strategic Partnership Fund money for Hawke’s Bay.

The Government continues its investment in regional economies by announcing $48.5 million of investment into 13 projects around New Zealand including almost $2 million for Hawke’s Bay, Minister for Regional Development Kieran McAnulty says.

The Regional Strategic Partnership Fund is a $200 million fund set up in 2021, partnering with regional entities to invest in projects that they and the region have identified as regional economic development priorities.

“We continue to invest in those regional economies such as in Hawke’s Bay where unique business activities can flourish in those local settings. We want to support economies to become more productive, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable,” Kieran McAnulty said.

The fund also focuses on accelerating Māori economic aspirations and supporting sector transformations, with a focus on firm-level and commercial investments.

“This funding will go to supporting local Hawke’s Bay businesses to continue to grow and expand by supporting capital upgrades and supporting projects to increase yields, and the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council to continue to support the local horticulture sector.

“Since 2018, $3.2 billion has been paid out from the eight regional investment funds to support our region’s economies - 1148 projects have already been completed.

“Through a mix of grants, loans and equity, we’re investing in projects that will enable our regional businesses to continue to grow.”