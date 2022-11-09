Associate Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty has just completed a tour of rural and provincial councils. Photo / Supplied

Associate Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty has just completed a tour of rural and provincial councils. Photo / Supplied

Associate Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty was in Eketāhuna recently to announce the Government is accepting applications for a programme to support rural drinking water suppliers to meet Taumata Arowai water standards.

McAnulty said the Government was committed to addressing rising water costs and improving water infrastructure.

"This programme will provide targeted support for rural drinking water suppliers to make sure they can continue to provide affordable and reliable water to our rural communities," he said.

"Under the proposed water reforms, privately owned rural water suppliers will not be included in the water service entities, so will have to upgrade water infrastructure themselves in order to meet Taumata Arowai standards. Many rural communities can't connect to council supplies and are dependent on small rural water suppliers that rely on volunteers.

"This $10 million programme will make sure rural suppliers are supported to upgrade water infrastructure so the cost doesn't fall on suppliers or users and will train suppliers to maintain the infrastructure to meet consistent standards across the country.

McAnulty said that under the Rural Drinking Water Programme, registered, not-for-profit and privately-owned drinking water suppliers that are in areas of high deprivation will be able to apply to have modern water treatment systems installed, and receive training and maintenance to keep their drinking water safe. Any new equipment that is installed for rural water suppliers under this programme will also be owned by them.

"On my tour of rural and provincial councils around the country, I heard that some rural water suppliers were concerned about the cost of upgrading their infrastructure, and were unsure about what upgrades would actually be needed to meet Taumata Arowai standards," he said.

"This programme is designed to give clarity and support to rural suppliers through the reform process, so rural communities can have certainty their water needs will be met."

Further information on the programme, including how eligible rural water suppliers can register interest, is available at ruralwater.