Good Vibes on their way to Peak House

To celebrate the release of his debut cookbook, 'Good Vibes', Alby Hailes, is bringing a panel of health and wellness champions from Hawke's Bay for a lively and thought-provoking evening of all things food and mental health.

Whoever said “don’t judge a book by its cover” had obviously not held a copy of Good Vibes in their hands.

This cookbook, by Alby Hailes, is not only a celebration of food and flavour, but it also has the coolest cover I’ve seen - or should I say, felt - on a recipe book.

There are no glamorous author pictures or perfect-looking meals - instead, there’s texture. The pictures of fruit and vegetables are textured, and I couldn’t stop running my hands over them and showing them to everyone in the newsroom.

And that’s just the beginning. Inside this cookbook by this food writer, doctor and mental health advocate, you will find a flavour glossary, a memo on measurements, equipment and ingredients, and of course, loads of delicious recipes.

On Wednesday, you too will have the chance to see and touch this book for yourself at a panel discussion called Eating Well + Feeling Good being held at Peak House, 357 Te Mata Peak Road, Havelock North, starting at 5.30pm.

There will be discussion on things such as what it means to have a positive relationship with food, exploring the mood-food relationship and the importance of kai in connecting us to whenua and whānau, and what it means to eat well while feeling good about yourself in the process.

Following the panel discussion, there will be an audience Q+A, and then Hailes will talk about his book. Wardini Books will also be there, selling signed copies of Good Vibes.

Hailes’ passion for food began well before his medical journey.

“My mum’s a great cook, and it was her love of cooking that inspired me,” Hailes said.

“At 14, I went to cooking classes designed for teenagers and was hooked by the aromas and atmosphere.

“I love that food has the ability to bring people together.”

He says the global nature of food is to export and import when you have a surplus or you need more.

“However, the best way to eat is to consider what’s in season. We can grow most food and vegetables in New Zealand, and if you take the seasonal approach, it’s not only cheaper, but it has less impact on the environment.

“Besides, all the fresh produce is better for you.”

Last year, Hailes decided to take a year off from doctoring to write his cookbook.

He was no stranger to writing about food, having started a blog called Scarfie Kitchen sharing the recipes he created for his flatmates while at university. The blog became a self-published book, with a single print run of 100 copies.

He says for time-poor cooks, the key is preparation.

“Make sure you plan so you don’t need to make things up on the go. Find recipes you know how to cook.

“Amp up your cooking with flavour. Harissa adds lots of flavour, as does miso paste. Have a play around with different flavours. ”

Entry to the event at Peak House on August 9 is koha. Food and drink will be available to purchase.