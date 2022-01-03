Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

'Good season' for big fish predicted as 112kg marlin landed in Hawke Bay

2 minutes to read
The family get to meet the big one as fisherman Joe Bicknell weighs the striped marlin catch at the Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club in Napier. Photo / Supplied

By Doug Laing

Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club member Joe Bicknell has been taking on the challenges off the coast for more than 20 years but few match of the latest catch – a 112.4kg striped marlin.

Fishing

