Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Golden years of Frank Golder: The 80-year-old drone, laser and infrared expert

Michaela Gower
By
3 mins to read
The landscape around Kaikoura has been forever changed and is all too clear from above

Frank Golder doesn’t feel 80 years old as he operates his drone, lasers and infrared surveying technology.

The Napier City Council senior engineering surveyor turned 80 on December 1, a lifetime of work

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today