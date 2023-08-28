GoBay’s bus timetable fails online on first day of new Hawke’s Bay schedule

A technical glitch meant GoBay’s new bus timetable didn’t appear online on Monday.

GoBay’s new bus timetable, which was scheduled to start today, hit a “technical hitch” - meaning the new schedule didn’t appear online.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council transport manager Mark Allan apologised to passengers and said the team was working on a resolution as a “priority”.

“We’ve been working incredibly hard on the reinstatement of these services alongside a revised bus timetable. Usually, it would take us up to three weeks to effectively communicate schedule changes across all our touchpoints.

“Due to community demand - with the Redclyffe Bridge re-opening - we very ambitiously tried to push this through in about five working days from confirmation of a new schedule from GoBay.”

Allan confirmed a short-term fix on GoBay’s website, involving a PDF of the revised schedule, has been completed and can be found at https://hbrc.info/GoBaytimetable.

The website tables are under construction and will be back up and running later this week, he said.

The transport team will also be working through distribution of hard-copy schedules on buses, bus stops and other key placements.

Hard-copy bus timetables can be collected from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council offices in Dalton Street, Napier.