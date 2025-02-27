They will be taught how to jumpstart a car, change window wipers and lightbulbs, and how to safely jack up a car to change a tyre.

“It was something I didn’t realise not everybody knew ... some people have never popped the bonnet of their own vehicle.”

Hannan, based in Christchurch, found her love for mechanics at high school and took on an apprenticeship despite being told she shouldn’t, which she says was at the time based on her gender.

After 19 years in the industry, she wants to pass on her knowledge.

“There is nothing out there for ladies or women to learn the basics of vehicle maintenance unless we are taught it by our parents or siblings.”

Melissa Hannan said it can be helpful to learn what to do in a breakdown situation before it happens.

She said being able to offer the workshops in a fun and safe learning environment was something she was happy she could do.

“Once you have done it once, it takes that pressure out of when it happens to you at an inconvenient time.”

She said it was helpful for women to know what to do before a breakdown arose, and took the stress out of the situation.

“We rely on our vehicles so much and a five-minute check before you go away on a road trip or knowing what to do in case of a breakdown is really important and gives you confidence.”

She had an overwhelming response of keen participants in Hawke’s Bay, however, workshops are limited to eight people per session.

“It allows everyone to see what is happening under the bonnet, and everyone to have a go at changing a wheel.”

Hannan said she provided the vehicle, but some were inclined to go over their newfound skills on their own vehicle after the workshop.

“They get straight out there and check they have got a spare wheel, or check the jack is in place.”

She has run about 25 workshops around the country and said she would return to Hawke’s Bay in June to run further workshops.

Hannan was in Wairoa on Friday, to run a class for a youth centre.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.