Neill Gordon and Jill McDonald are organising the “friendliest, happiest gathering of gingas that Hastings has ever seen”, with the event to take place on February 1. Photo / Neill Gordon

Did you know there was a patron saint with bright red hair who turned bathwater into beer?

Reverend Jill McDonald of St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Hastings and local Neill Gordon did, and they’re hoping she can be a beacon for all the gingers of Hawke’s Bay and beyond.

The pair said they had both often dreamed of walking into a cafe to find it filled with fellow redheads like themselves.

That dream will soon become a reality when the pair launch their inaugural “Gingas in the Stings” event at Hastings’ Common Room bar, which will see redheads of all ages come together for a night of fiery fun as they celebrate Saint Brigid of Ireland.

“It is a family-friendly event to celebrate and connect with those blessed with red hair (and those who once were and still identify as ginger), Gordon said.

It’s not just red hair that will be part of the action. A red theme will continue throughout the night, with food and drink to suit.

“All redheads are welcome to come and live the dream with us. Enjoy a ginger beer, a glass of wine – red of course - and connect with the 1 or 2 per cent of Kiwis with our special gift,” Gordon said.

February 1 was the date chosen for the event as it lines up with the Gaelic traditional festival which marks the beginning of spring, and for Christians, it is the feast day of Saint Brigid.

“It seemed a day worth marking because not only was Brigid a saintly redhead, but one of her most famous miracles was turning a bathtub of water into beer,” Gordon said.

“The combined visual effect of the gathering will be enough to make a sunset jealous, but our aim is really to create a warm, inner glow for everyone there.”

Prizes are also up for grabs, including for the most Fanta-tastic beard, the longest red hair, the most praiseworthy locks, revolutionary eyebrows, and a ginger gem trophy for the smallest ginger person, as well as spot prizes for freckles.

Those whose ginger features have since faded are encouraged to print a photo of their younger self and hang it around their neck or pin it to their shirt.

“Another option for once-were-gingers or wannabes is to dress in their most scarlet outfit,” Gordon said.

He’s also said he’ll roll out the red carpet for invited guests Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins (Hipkins being ginger himself and the now-bald Luxon allegedly having the colour in his family’s gene pool).

“Gingas in the Stings” will be held at the Common Room at 227 Heretaunga St East from 6pm to 10pm on Thursday, February 1.