Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Gin Wigmore NZ regional tour: US-based singer prepares for a return to the adult world

3 minutes to read
Gin Wigmore is bringing her "bad b****" persona back. Photo / Supplied

Gin Wigmore is bringing her "bad b****" persona back. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde

Gin Wigmore is preparing for a return to the world of adults.

The Kiwi songstress and self confessed "bad b****" is coming to Havelock North as part of her rapidly expanding regional tour of New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.