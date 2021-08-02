Getting creative with flowers

Juleen Ormond created this distinctive bouquet using bound wire and struts on a base of corrugated cardboard.

Floral art has seen something of an evolution art form over the past few years.

"It's not just flowers in a vase," says Dannevirke Floral Art society president Joy Charmley.

The challenge is taking what looks like an everyday object and creating a design incorporating it.

Currently, corrugated cardboard or egg cartons are being used creatively.

The beauty of egg cartons is that the artist can create papier-mache from them without needing to add glue.

While the members say it's as much about being social and having fun as it is friendships, it's also about learning new things.

Founding member Linda Barnett says members learn such things as the art elements and principles of design as well as craftsmanship.

"Making components out of nothing to go in their design is a lot of fun."

As the members grow more confident in their ability, the designs can become more elaborate.

Each design is then evaluated, with the judge giving them feedback, which is not only positive but also helps them visualise a way to improve on the original idea.

The members will be busy over the next two months as they prepare pieces for an exhibition FloraNZa in October.

This year's exhibition is not only around a theme of all things New Zealand, but it is also the group's 40th anniversary.

Barnett says they can design anything as long as the floral art reflects the class title which relates to New Zealand.

The large designs are 1m by 1m and can be such things as the Sky Tower to a beach scene.